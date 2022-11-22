Bowness, Phillip E. Mound City, Mo. Nov 22, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Phillip E. BownessMOUND CITY, Mo. - Phillip E. Bowness, age 89, Mound City, Missouri, passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Tiffany Heights Care Center in Mound City.Farewell services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the United Methodist Church, Mound City, where the family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the services.Burial will be in the New Liberty Cemetery, Mound City. Memorials: United Methodist Church or New Liberty Cemetery, both of Mound City.Arrangements: Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax/Craig.andrewshannfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Phillip Bowness, Mo. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mound City Cemetery United Methodist Church Christianity Phillip E. Bowness Missouri Burial Liberty × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Nov. 22, 2022 Late Notices, Nov. 21, 2022 Late Notices, Nov. 19, 2022 Most Popular Articles Articles5-year-old dies in crash near GowerStudents disheartened by student loan forgiveness changeSingle engine plane crashes off taxiway at RosecransMan shot by police charged with weapons offenseOfficer-involved shooting under investigation in St. JosephTwo dead, child injured after Friday crashOfficer involved in Monday night shooting namedLeBlond claims district championship, advances to state semifinalLivestock Exchange Building in doubt after sale to local companyLocal bar getting into the holiday spirit
