Bowness, Joan Mound City, Mo.

Joan Bowness
MOUND CITY, Mo. - Joan (Burke) Bowness, age 82, Mound City, Missouri, formerly of Fairfax, Missouri, died Monday June 28, 2021, at the Community Hospital in Fairfax.
Open visitation will start after 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Funeral; 2 p.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Mound City United Methodist Church, Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial: New Liberty Cemetery, Mound City. Arrangements Schooler Funeral Home Fairfax/Craig. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Joan Bowness, Mo. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.