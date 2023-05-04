Nancy Lee Bowman, also known as Peanut, passed away on May 2, 2023, at the age of 70, in St. Joseph. She was a fighter to the very end, and those who knew her will remember her for her resilience and sense of humor.

Nancy was born on June 15, 1952, in Leavenworth, Kansas, to Edward Topp and Gertrude (Hill) Smith. She worked as a CNA at various local home health companies and both Methodist Hospital and West Seattle General Hospital.

