Nancy Lee Bowman, also known as Peanut, passed away on May 2, 2023, at the age of 70, in St. Joseph. She was a fighter to the very end, and those who knew her will remember her for her resilience and sense of humor.
Nancy was born on June 15, 1952, in Leavenworth, Kansas, to Edward Topp and Gertrude (Hill) Smith. She worked as a CNA at various local home health companies and both Methodist Hospital and West Seattle General Hospital.
Nancy is survived by her children, Teresa (Tom) Shaw of Union Star, Missouri, Charles "Frank" Admire (Debbie) of Ford City, Missouri, and Rebecca "Cooka" Admire (Josh) of St. Joseph. She was a proud grandmother to eight grandchildren, Jesse, TJ, Jordon, Austin, Walter, Demetres, King and Raven, and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Luther Smith Jr. (Lisa) and Ida (Allen) Springs, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Luther Smith; and stepmother, Marcella Topp; siblings, Terry and Gene Smith.
Nancy was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved to laugh and between her children and grandchildren she never had a dry eye and they brought her endless joy. She loved to bake, cross-stitch, embroidery, watching wrestling, and she was a huge Elvis fan.
A special thanks to the staff of Polaris health care and Mosaic Hospice, who provided excellent care during her stay with them.
Nancy Lee Bowman will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Funeral services and public live stream; 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023, Pastor JoAnn Springs officiating, the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home, the interment will be at the Frazier Cemetery, Frazier, Missouri.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Bowman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.