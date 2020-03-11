MAYSVILLE, Mo. - Larry Steven Bowman, 62, Maysville, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020.

He was born Aug. 11, 1957, in St. Joseph.

Larry enjoyed playing the guitar.

He was preceded in death by: his mother, Dixie Jo Glidewell; and sister, Deborah Riley.

Survivors include: son, Steven Bumstead; father, Larry Bowman; siblings: Jeffrey Allen, Melissa Williamson and Mark Allen; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will gather with friends 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Inurnment: Memorial Park Cemetery, at a later date.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.