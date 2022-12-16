SAVANNAH, Mo. - Jane Michelle Bowman-Caskey, 52, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. As a woman with a generous heart, Jane's last gift was that of an organ donor.
Jane was born on Sept. 21, 1970, in St. Joseph, to Ernest and Margaret "Margie" Bowman. She was a graduate of Savannah R-III High School and received her bachelor's degree in Psychology from Northwest Missouri State University
After high school, Jane worked for the gas company. Her career as a caregiver for Progressive Community Services spanned more than 20 years.
Jane was a Christian. She had a soft spot in her heart for animals and was an avid reader. She enjoyed ceramics and playing Bingo and could often be found frequenting the library or The Pasture Cafe.
Jane is survived by her father, Ernest Bowman (Debbie); Savannah; sister, Billie and Darin Bergmann, Urbandale, Iowa; a brother, Ernest James "Jamey" and Beverly Bowman; Hawarden, Iowa; nieces and nephews, James (Destine) Bowman, Jack (Terri) Bowman, Chris Svoboda, Tiffany Messer, Emily Kinney; Trevin, Calvin and Kylie Bergmann; great-uncle, Joe Boatright; aunts and uncles, Ron and Adrianne Clark; Margaret Lee Black, Walter Bowman; numerous cousins, friends and companion, James Brown; three step-sisters: Laura Johnson, Sarah Lawson, and Paige Carman.
Jane was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret "Margie" Bowman; cousin, Cara Clark; uncle, James Black; aunt, Cathy Bowman; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel, 307 S. 6th St, Savannah.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service starting at 10 a.m. Inurnment Savannah Cemetery at a later date.
Jane was an avid Kansas City Chiefs, Royals, and Dallas Cowboys fan. In her honor, the family would like to invite you to wear your favorite sports attire.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.