CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Christopher Aaron "Chris" Bowie (Hays), 30, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away Jan. 17, 2022, in Rawlins, Wyoming.
Chris was born on Sept. 18, 1991, in Cheyenne, a son of Charles and Starlee (Bowie) Hays Sr.
Christopher was a young man who was helpful, kind and loving. His life was filled with a yearning to love and be loved. His passions were music, friends and animals.
He is survived by his mother, Starlee (Bowie) Hays; father, Charles Hays Sr.; grandmother, Marie (Herrin) Dent; sister, Stacey (Hays) Watten Barger; and brothers, Charles Hays Jr., Benjamin Bowie and Jesse Hays.
In lieu of service a wake will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Uncle Charles Grill and Tavern located at Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne, Wyoming. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.
The family respectfully requests donations be given to an animal rescue of your choice in memory of Chris.
Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
