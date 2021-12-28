Corry L. Bowers, 34, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
He was born Jan. 30, 1987, in Mannheim, Germany, to Roy L. Bowers and Lisa Lay-Bowers.
Corry graduated from Lovejoy High School, Georgia in 2005, where he lettered in football, tennis, and chorus. He was selected to be in Who's Who written edition.
Corry graduated from LeCordon Bleu in Atlanta, Georgia, with his Associates. While Corry loved cooking, making people happy was his real passion. He never met a stranger.
Corry is loved by his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, his brothers, sister-in-law, Megan Douglas and Tim Wilson and a host of neighbors and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Marian (Lay) Morgan; grandfather, Ruggie L. Bowers, Sr.; grandfather, Orlo H. Allen; uncles, Henry L. Lay, Ruggie L. Bowers, Jr., and Randy Bowers.
Corry is survived by his wife, April S. Douglas and their two children, Everly J. and Henry O. Bowers of the home; his parents, Lisa Lay-Bowers, Georgia, and Roy L. Bowers, Texas; brother, Joshua M. Lay; step-grandfather, Eugene L. Morgan; paternal grandmother, Nellie M. Bowers, Louisiana; four aunts, Karen R. Griffin (Thomas), Leona (sister) Jones, Bobbie A. Bowers, Delores M. Bowers, Louisiana; three uncles, Michael L. Lay (Brenda), Orlando E. Allen, Leavenworth, Kansas, Larry Allen , Kansas City, and a host of cousins that was close to his heart.
When asking his daughter, Everly, what she loved most about her dad, she replied "I love him and he always loves me."
Celebration of Life 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Word of Life Church.
Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
