Bowers, Beverly M. 1927-2023 Gower, Mo.

GOWER, Mo. - Beverly May Bowers, 95, of Gower, Missouri, passed away on March 26, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones.
Beverly was born to Erskin L. Moxley and Edna L. (Shewmaker) Moxley, in Gower, on Nov. 22, 1927. On March 28, 1948, Beverly married Melvin "Pete" Bowers, the love of her life, and they built their lives and family in Gower for 50 years, until his death in 1998. She also was preceded in death by her sister, Dixie J. Divelbiss, and her late-in-life close companion, Clifford Gregory.
Beverly was the most loving wife, mom, grandma (Nana), sister, aunt, in-law, and friend!
She is survived by her four children, Phil Bowers (Annita) of Overland Park, Kansas, Kathy Rawlings (Sam) of Rockville, Maryland, Donald Bowers of Rockwall, Texas, and Ronald Bowers (Tami) of Royse City, Texas. In addition, she is survived by several grandchildren; great- grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and family by affection.
Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the First Baptist Church of Gower, at 2 p.m., followed by burial at Allen Cemetery in Gower.
Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday, April 26, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Donations may be made, in Beverly's honor, to the music department of The First Baptist Church of Gower.
Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
