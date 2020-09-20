Bower, JoAnne 1933-2020

EASTON, Mo. - JoAnne (Beltramo) Bower, 87, of Easton, Missouri, passed away Sept. 16, 2020, at the Gower Convalescent Center in Gower, Missouri.

JoAnne was born on July 1, 1933, in Bevier, Missouri, the daughter of Pete and Albina (Trucano) Beltramo.

She was a 1953 graduate from St. Joseph's School of Nursing and worked at Heartland Medical Center where she retired in 1993. For many years, she continued to volunteer at Heartland in the surgical waiting room after her retirement. During nursing school, she met Dale Bower and they were later united in marriage on Nov. 21, 1953. They were married 58 years before his passing in 2011 after a long-fought battle with cancer.

JoAnne was known for her kind heart, caring nature and her devotion to the Catholic faith. She rarely missed mass and was a member of St Joseph Catholic Church in Easton.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by: her four children, Michael Bower (Carol), Steven Bower, Jody Bower (Debbie), and Kelly Bower; her seven grandchildren, Carrie Stephens (Scott), Frank Bower, Andy Bower, Kelsey Bower, Cory Bower (Lauren), DeVon Henderson, and Kayla Womack; and three great-grandsons, William Stephens, Alex Stephens and Mason Bower.

A Celebration of JoAnne's Life will be held at 6 p.m. with visitation following until 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home.

A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the Gower Convalescent Center. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.