Jesse Wayne Bowe, age 41, a resident of St. Joseph, passed away on Saturday March 12, 2022, at his residence.
Jesse was born the son of Dale and Debra (Emmons) Bowe on May 26, 1980, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1998 graduate of Chillicothe High School. He then received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from Missouri Western State University.
Jesse was a passionate sports player who loved the excitement of tennis, baseball and cheering on his favorite Kansas City sports teams the Chiefs and Royals. He was an avid bridge player and enjoyed swimming, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. Jesse had a heart of gold; he loved unconditionally and was known by all for his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. To have known Jesse Bowe was to be loved by Jesse, the greatest gift of all.
He is survived by his mother, Debra Monday, and stepfather, Vance, of St. Joseph; father, Dale Bowe and stepmother, Linda, of Chillicothe; his brother, David Bowe, wife Elizabeth of San Diego, California; his sister, Nicole Morse of Boston, Massachusetts; his stepsister, Tricia Dochterman, and husband Lane of Indiana; his stepbrother, Robert Woods, and wife Katy of Montana; nieces, Addie and Paige Bowe, and Letta Woods; nephews, Wyatt and Boone Dochterman, and Warren, Harvey, and Grant Woods; his uncle, Bobby Emmons and wife Nita; aunt, Vicky Kivler and uncle Mark and aunt Shelly Emmons; his uncle Charles and aunt Vicky Bowe; his uncle Kenneth and aunt Cathy Bowe; his aunt, Betty and uncle Dale Freeman; and his aunt, Anna Bowe; and several cousins.
Jesse was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bob and Rose Emmons; paternal grandparents, Claude "Man" and Bernice Bowe; and his uncle, Donald Bowe.
Funeral services will be held at the Turning Point Church, Chillicothe, on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. A scheduled visiation will be held at the Turning Point Church, Chillicothe, on Thursday, March 17, 2022, one hour prior to the service at 10 until 11 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, from noon until 7 p.m. Burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Contract Bridge League of Chillicothe and/or the CHS Hunting and Fishing Club and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, MO 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
