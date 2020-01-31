Bouzo-Gonzalez, Jorge 1960-2020

Jorge Bouzo-Gonzalez, 59, St Joseph, died Jan. 29, 2020.
Born March 15, 1960, in Cuba.
Survivors: parents, Orlando and Maria Bouzo, of Florida; wife, Vickie Bouzo-Wallace; brother-in-law, Harold and wife, Jaylene Wallace; grandchildren, Ryan and Courtney Borucki.
Cremation under direction of Rupp Funeral Home.
A Memorial service will be at a later date.
Memorials: Jorge Bouzo-Gonzalez Memorial Fund, in care of Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.