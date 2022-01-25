Delbert Norwood "Woody" Boulting, 85, passed from this earthly realm into Eternal life on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, surrounded by family.
"Norwood," as he was known in his hometown, was born during an ice storm near rural McFall, Missouri, on Monday, Jan. 18, 1937, the only child of Chester and Ruby (McMichael) Boulting. He was raised in the Pleasant Valley community northeast of Albany in Gentry County. He was, and remained despite his time in St. Joseph, a farm boy at heart and he never forgot the many lessons learned from farm life.
As a devilishly handsome 18-year-old, he graduated from Albany High School in 1955. After graduation he worked, along with his father, at Noma Lites in St Joe, commuting several times a week to bring in extra income for the family when times were lean on the farm.
Norwood slowly became "Woody" sometime during his time in the United States Air Force. He served very proudly in the Air Police division from 1959 until his father was killed in May 1962. He received a hardship discharge as Airman First Class and returned to the farm and to work at the Stanberry Cap Factory. While serving, he was stationed in England, Portugal, Libya, and the Azores. From 1960 to 1962 he partnered with his military canine companion, "Bandit," which gave him the experience needed for his next adventure.
Woody then married Wanda (Graham) Miller on May 14, 1965, and moved to St Joseph. After brief jobs as a bread truck driver and in production at Stevens Hats, Woody joined the St Joseph Police Department on April 1, 1967, and joined the Canine unit in 1971 with "Sarge." They served the citizens of St Joseph with distinction and pride until 1980 when, due to injury, "Sarge" was retired. Woody also worked "Shane," "Joe," and "Reggie" before returning to Patrol for 10 more years, retiring from the force in March 1992. He worked several security jobs after that. Woody was a charter member of the Northwest Missouri Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #3. He also was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Athens Lodge #127, Albany, Missouri.
Woody was a lover of all things aesthetic. He loved his beer, wine (and was an excellent wine maker), his chew and Swisher Sweets, extremely sweet tea, hard salami, Bandanas ribs, pumpkin pie, chocolate, Elvis, Luciano Pavorotti, and especially Emilio Pericoli, and being out in nature. Highly artistic, he excelled in wood and soap carving, beadwork, candle making, and making Gods Eyes. He relished Native America culture and history in general. He was a great cook, loved to read, loved animals of every kind, and rescued many. He loved going to the range to shoot any gun and he produced some of the hottest reloads on the planet. He could tell a great story (he was known for this trademark interjection of "and so forth") and his chuckle will live on in the hearts of those he left behind. Also as a man of great common sense, his wisdom will forever transcend his absence.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, John Edmondson; two great-grandsons, Declan and Ronan Edmondson; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Two cousins, Joe D. and Elmo Boulting, were like brothers to him and he missed them both tremendously.
Woody leaves behind so many who he adored and who adored him, daughter, Lisa Edmondson (Keith Campbell); son, Brian Boulting; "bonus son" Sean Barnett (Jean); grandchildren, Patrick Edmondson (Christina) and Michelle Moore (Andrew); four great-grandchildren, Noah Brown and Quentin, Tegan, and Jamison Moore; former wives, Wanda Hoffman and Donna Francis; several step-children, cousins, a host of friends, and his beloved cats.
Woody fought his final affliction like the champ he always was. He has more than earned his place in Paradise. We cling to the Lord's promise that we will be there with him someday, where the wine will be flowing, Emilio will be singing, cops will be holding "choir practice," and every day is a day of joy. And so forth.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Grandview Cemetery, Albany, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.