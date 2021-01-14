CAMERON, Mo. - Steven Cook Botts, 67, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Jan. 10, 2021.

Steve was born Feb. 25, 1953, in St. Joseph, to Willard and Doris (Cook) Botts.

Steve was a cook at the Silver Saddle Restaurant in Eldon, Missouri, until his retirement.

Preceding him: parents, Willard and Doris Botts; four sisters, Sherrie Botts, Karen Brumm, Sondra Botts and Deloris Botts; brother, Larry Botts.

Survivors: three sons, Shaun (Chelcee) Botts, Cameron, Rocky Botts, Cameron, and Kendall Stark, Eldon, Missouri; four daughters, Carrie Stark, Canada, Jackie Stark, Kirksville, Missouri, Stephane Botts, Columbia, Missouri and Cierra Botts, California, Missouri; three sisters, Carol (Ralph) Kookin, Kingfisher, Oklahoma, Donna Hayes, Stewartsville, Missouri and Joni (Mike) Fike, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; 19 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.