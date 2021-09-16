Cheryl Anne Botts, 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at her home, after a lengthy illness.
Cheryl was born July 28, 1948, in St. Joseph to Philip N., Jr. and Florence (Thompson) Johnson.
She was a 1966 graduate of Troy High School.
She had worked as a nurses aide for the State Hospital, Sisters Hospital and Methodist Hospital, all of St. Joseph.
Preceding her in death were her parents and a brother, Dink Douglas.
Survivors include: her companion, Ethan H. Mabin; aunt, Pauline Johnson; numerous cousins and friends.
She enjoyed watching soap operas, traveling, knitting, movies, cooking, pottering, and loved going to garage sales and estate sales.
The family would like to thank Mosaic Hospice nurses and doctors that took part in her care.
The family requests that masks be worn to the service.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Services will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
