Bottorff, Roy G. 1941-2022 Cameron, Mo.

CAMERON, Mo. - Roy Glen Bottorff, 81, of Cameron, passed away peacefully Nov. 24, 2022, at NKC Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri, with his family at his side.
Roy was born April 18, 1941 in LeVant, Kansas, to Chester and Blanche (Tubbs) Bottorff.
They moved to Kidder, Missouri in 1953, where he attended Kidder School while helping his father on their 160 acre farm, with farming and livestock. After moving to Cameron, he graduated from Cameron High School with the class of 1960. In sports, he won several track medals that included setting a state record for the 220 yard dash. Working with his father, they began building houses in Cameron while still maintaining the Kidder farm. Later they began pouring concrete basements as Bottorff Construction Company, that continues to this day operated by his son, Mike Bottorff and other family members. He was an avid hunter that collected several impressive trophies in Canada and throughout the western states. He was also one of the first hunters in Northwest Missouri to hunt with bow and arrow. In 1972, he bought a farm in Caldwell County which remains in daily operation.
He was well known for his ingenuity and wonderful sense of humor. The joy of his life was his family and wife of 61 years.
In 1961, Roy married Marlene Watkins of Stewartsville, Missouri. They were blessed with one son, Michael Alan Bottorff.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Ray and Ronnie.
Roy is survived by: his wife, Marlene, of the home; son, Michael (Rebecca Poland) Bottorff, Cameron; grandchildren: Jeff (Lindsey Mathena) Bottorff, Justin (Cassie Ebersold) Bottorff, all of Cameron and Crissy Bottorff Boyer; and husband, Aaron, Lenexa, Kansas; four great-grandchildren: Gavin, Jace, Anna and Michael; brother, Rick (Sandy Beck) Bottorff, Kidder, Missouri; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services: 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Poland-Thompson Chapel.
Visitation: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, Nov. 30, 2022.
Burial in Graceland Memorial Cemetery, Cameron.
Arramgements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
