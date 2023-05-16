Bottorff, Glenda L. 1934-2023 Lancaster, Kan.

LANCASTER, Kan. - Glenda Lou Bottorff, 88, of Lancaster, Kansas, died on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at her home in Lancaster

Private family graveside services and burial will be at a later date in the Sunset Memory Gardens, Atchison, Kansas. The body has been cremated and no public visitation or services will be held according to her wishes.

To plant a tree in memory of - Bottorff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.