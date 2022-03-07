Betty Jean Bottorff, 93, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, in a St. Joseph health care center.
She was born Dec. 4, 1928 in Faucett, Missouri, daughter of the late Cora and Roy Kasslehute.
She attended Lafayette High School and she was a homemaker. She loved to play cards, bingo and was a champion at Wii bowling. She also enjoyed going to the casino, and being on her own and in her own apartment.
Betty was preceded in death by: her husband, Kenneth Bottorff; her parents; a son, Kurt Bottorff; and a brother, Junior Kasslehute; and sisters, Dolly Davidson and Rosemary Seever.
She is survived by: daughter, Kenetha (David) Weidmaier, St Joseph; grandchildren: Laura (Dustin) Silvey, Jeff (Jennifer) Weidmaier, Tyson (Jodi) Bottorff, Reid Bottorff, Bryce Bottorff and Rhiannon Bottorff; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; as well as numerous nieces nephews.
In Lieu of flowers, the family request Memorials to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.
Memorial services 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Horigan Chapel, Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
