WESTBORO, Mo. - Nancy Ann (Tiemann) Bothwell, 51, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.
Local survivors: husband, Trent Bothwell, Westboro; children, Cassidy Bothwell, Lincoln, Nebraska, and Corben Bothwell, Westboro; parents, Warren and Mary (Richards) Tiemann, Tarkio, Missouri; sister, Caroline (Michael) Peters, Corning, Missouri.
A public celebration of life will be held at a later date
Private family funeral service: Monday, April 20, 2020, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Interment: St. John's Cemetery, Westboro
Memorials: Nancy Bothwell Memorial Fund.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
