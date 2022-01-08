COSBY, Mo. - Denzil Ralph Boston, 92, Cosby, went to heaven Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
He was surrounded by loving friends and family.
He was born March 16, 1929, to Ralph and Mallie (Simmons) Boston in Jerico Springs, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers; sisters; and wife.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Inurnment Union Park Cemetery, Chaffee, Missouri, at a later date.
Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
