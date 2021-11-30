MARSHALL, Mo. - Chris A. Borgstadt, 52, of Marshall, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Francis Street First United Methodist Church, 110 N. 12th St., St. Joseph, MO 64501.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to family choice to help defray final expenses. Online donations can be made at https://fundthefuneral.com/chris-a-borgstadt
Born June 8, 1969, in St. Joseph, she was the daughter of the late Clyde A. Walters and Virginia Faye Simerly Walters. Chris lived in St. Joseph and Marshall most of her life and had worked at Tyson's in Concordia and Cargill in Marshall.
Survivors include two daughters, Ashley Rollett of St. Joseph and Katie Walters of Marshall; eight grandchildren; one great- grandson; five sisters, Debora Simerly, Connie Thomsen and Penny Auxier, all of St. Joseph, Rita Mitchell of Maryville, Missouri, and Amy Stewart of Raytown, Missouri; as well as nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Chris was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Mary Walters. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
