Borchardt, Richard A. 1944-2023 Overland Park, Kan. Mar 22, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Borchardt, Richard A. 1944-2023 Overland Park, Kan. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Richard "Dick" Allen Borchardt, 79, Overland Park, Kansas, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023.He was born Feb. 14, 1944, to Dr. Elmer A. and Lucile (Carder) Borchardt, in Lindsborg, Kansas.He received his degree in Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Northwest Missouri State University.Dick married Donna K McLarney on April 2, 1970.He worked for the Internal Revenue Service for 19 years. He later worked for Defense Finance and Accounting for 14 years until Retirement.He was a member of Abdallah Shrine, in Overland Park. He was also a previous member of Moila Shrine.Dick enjoyed fishing, golfing, watching sports and spending time with his family.He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Elmer A. and Lucile Borchardt; and brother, Charles Borchardt.Survivors include his wife, Donna Borchardt; sons, Matthew (Becky) and Rick Borchardt; grandsons, Parker and Gage Borchardt; extended family.Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Saturday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, St. Joseph. Interment St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Easton, Missouri.Parish Rosary 4:30 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.Family Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to the American Cancer Society, Northwest Foundation, Inc., Maryville, Missouri, or Donor's Choice.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, March 22, 2023 Late Notices, March 21, 2023 Late Notices, March 20, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesPolice identify man found dead over weekendAttendance intervention can help save livesPolice identify victims from weekend crashesMall owner is bullish on possible sports complexPolice respond to overnight shootingFormer city IT employee pleads guilty to chargeMosaic announces new CFOScooter’s Coffee is the latest investment in Savannah’s business boomTwo-vehicle crash sends four people to hospitalCardinals outlast Rebels in overtime in state semifinals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.