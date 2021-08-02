Carol June Bootman Vail, 81, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday evening, July 30, 2021.
Carol was born June 22, 1940, in St. Joseph, to Alma and Catherine (Dillon) Bootman.
Prior to retirement, she owned and operated Keepin'Company Beauty Shop in Stewartsville, Missouri. She had been a hairdresser for almost 50 years.
Survivors include: her daughters: Gail Lyman (Randy), Becky St. Clair (Joe), Jenny Farr (Kevin); 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, Harley and Wayne Bootman; and four sisters: Thelma Hamann, Opal Shera, Dorothy Long Shera and Leila Frakes.
Carol attended Green Valley Baptist Church.
She was an accomplished artist, loving to draw and paint. She loved her kids and loved beautiful things.
Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
