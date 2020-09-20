David H. Boothe, II, 56, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

He was born April 20, 1964, in Trenton, Missouri, to David and Nita (Barratt) Boothe.

David enjoyed hiking, camping, walking on the beach, playing the lottery, and spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include siblings: Georgiana Fulks (Jeff Stockwell), Gwenna Brown (Doug), Charles Boothe (Cora), Barratt Boothe, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private Graveside Farewell Services: Eagleville Masonic Union Cemetery.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.