ROSENDALE, Mo. - James "Jim" Boose, 88, of Rosendale, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at a Savannah, Missouri, health care facility. He was born Nov. 1, 1933, in Kansas City, Missouri, son of Della and Joseph Boose. Jim was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired Firefighter, spending many years working at Ft. Leavenworth. He enjoyed his church, spending time with his family, especially at Christmas. Jim was an avid collector of Snoopy and Santa collectibles. Jim was a Christian and was also a Mason.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Joyce Groce-Boose; wife, Pat Penland-Boose; son, Daniel Boose; brother, Joseph Boose; sisters, Edna Boose, Fern Yount and Mildred Vaughn.
Survivors include son, David (Nicole) Boose, of St Joseph; step-children, Steve (Lynda) Penland, Bill (Ann) Penland, Mary Jane (John) Brewer and Nancy (Jim) Ball; and many grandchildren and extended family.
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Westlawn Cemetery, DeKalb, Missouri.
Memorials are requested to the Aseracare Hospice.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.