ROSENDALE, Mo. - James "Jim" Boose, 88, of Rosendale, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at a Savannah, Missouri, health care facility. He was born Nov. 1, 1933, in Kansas City, Missouri, son of Della and Joseph Boose. Jim was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired Firefighter, spending many years working at Ft. Leavenworth. He enjoyed his church, spending time with his family, especially at Christmas. Jim was an avid collector of Snoopy and Santa collectibles. Jim was a Christian and was also a Mason.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Joyce Groce-Boose; wife, Pat Penland-Boose; son, Daniel Boose; brother, Joseph Boose; sisters, Edna Boose, Fern Yount and Mildred Vaughn.

