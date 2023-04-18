Boos, Greg 1955-2023 Wathena, Kan.

WATHENA, Kan. - Greg Boos, 67, of Wathena, Kansas, left for his heavenly home on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at home surrounded by his family after fighting a courageous battle with cancer for two years.
Greg was born on Sept. 25, 1955, in Hiawatha, Kansas, to Eugene and Wavah Jean (Blevins) Boos. Greg married Debbie Simpson on Jan. 6, 1979, at Green Valley Baptist Church, in St. Joseph.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Dale Miller.
Immediately following graduation Greg joined the United States Marine Corps. He served from 1973 to 1977.
Greg along with his wife Debbie operated Boos Auction & Realty throughout the area for 30 plus years.
Greg also auctioned at the St. Joseph Stockyards for over 30 years until its final drive in 2021. During the past six years of his life he, along with son Matt, owned and operated Boos Trucking hauling cattle across different states.
Greg was a lifelong fisherman and enjoyed going with his children and grandchildren out to fish. Anyone that knew him knew he fried the best carp and catfish you would ever eat. He loved to dance with his wife and enjoyed nights out to eat crab legs. He enjoyed planting a garden each year, mushroom hunting, working outside, piddling on his tractor, and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. He loved to play cards and was quite good at pretending like he didn't know how to play new games-winning every single time.
Greg leaves behind his wife Debbie Boos and their three children, Jennifer Boos, Matt Boos, and Bobbi Jo Boos, all of Wathena; nephew, Chris Waggoner (Christi), of Highland, Kansas; three grandchildren, Gunner, Hadley, Beckett; and two great-grandchildren, Cutter and Cartyr; loving siblings, Barry Boos (Kathy), of Robinson, Kansas; Linda Jeschke (John), of Troy, Kansas, Marilyn Miller (Dale) of Buckner, Missouri, Pam Watson (Keith) of Windsor, Colorado, Jacque Christensen (Bob) of Brush, Colorado Stacey Martindale (Howard), of Fort Morgan, Colorado, Scott Boos of Omaha, Texas; loving brothers and sisters-in-law, Mike Simpson (Barb) of Buckeye, Arizona, Jerry SImpson (Joan) of Falls City, Nebraska, Sandy Gray of Highland. He will be missed by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Funeral: Friday, April 21, 2023, 10:30 a.m. at the New Life Church in Blair, Kansas. Interment will be at the Highland Cemetery in Highland with Full Military Honors under the auspices of the U.S. Marines.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the New Life Church. Friends may call at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas after 9 a.m. Thursday.
The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorials may be sent to the Greg Boos Memorial.
