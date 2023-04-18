Boos, Greg 1955-2023 Wathena, Kan.

WATHENA, Kan. - Greg Boos, 67, of Wathena, Kansas, left for his heavenly home on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at home surrounded by his family after fighting a courageous battle with cancer for two years.

Greg was born on Sept. 25, 1955, in Hiawatha, Kansas, to Eugene and Wavah Jean (Blevins) Boos. Greg married Debbie Simpson on Jan. 6, 1979, at Green Valley Baptist Church, in St. Joseph.

