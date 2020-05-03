Boorn, Kathy M. 1968-2020

Kathy Marie Boorn, 51, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020.

She was born July 20, 1968 in Fruita, Colorado.

Kathy married Kenneth Boorn Oct. 20, 2000; he survives of the home.

She graduated from R-5 High School in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Kathy enjoyed the outdoors, animals, bingo and other games, traveling; she loved Germany, Paris and Georgia.

She enjoyed conversations with other people and spending time with her family.

Kathy was a wonderful mother and grandmother.

She supported her husband, as a military wife.

She was preceded in death by: her daughter, Ashley Durham; father, Richard Edelen; and brother, Eric Edelen.

Additional survivors include: children: Whitney Cook (Jeremy), Matthew Durham (Kendra), Hunter Boorn, Cassie Boorn; grandchildren: Aiden, Alexis, Caitlynn, Maci, Piper, Emma, Owen, Allycen; mother, Sheila Edelen.

Farewell Services 3 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

The family will gather with friends 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests donations to: The Crossing.

Online guest book and obituary at: www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.