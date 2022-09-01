HEMPLE, Mo. - Tina M. (Simerly) Bonnett, 50, Hemple, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
She was born March 3, 1972, in St. Joseph, to Reggie and Linda (Dudley) Simerly. She grew up in Fillmore, Missouri, where she attended Antioch Church. Tina graduated from North Andrew High School in 1990, then took classes at Missouri Western State University.
Tina married Heath Bonnett on Jan. 20, 2006. He survives of the home.
She was co-owner and office manager of Bonnett Trailer Sales & Service.
Tina loved shopping trips with Rylee, traveling with Heath, going to truck and tractor pulls, riding her side-by-side, driving her Jeep with the top down, and cruising in her Chevy Duramaxes.
She enjoyed Mexican food, mowing her 6-acre yard, and Sunday couch time with her dogs.
Tina was a very generous person with a contagious smile and laugh who didn't know a stranger and would do anything for anybody. She loved spending time with family. She was supportive of her community and family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Reggie Simerly; father-in-law, Michael R. Bonnett; grandparents, Marceline and Delmar Simerly.
Survivors include her husband, Heath; daughter, Rylee Martin (Brendon); mothers, Linda Bates and Kathy Powell (Earl); mother-in-law, Rhonda Bonnett; siblings, Regina Stevens (Brian), Ladina Lee (Kevin), Kalina Hoehn (Dan), and Kane Mueller (Vicki); aunt, Babs "Bobbi" Simerly; numerous cousins; nieces; nephews; extended family members and friends; and her beloved dogs, Petey, Doodle, Rudy and Conway.
Farewell Services 10 a.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Stewartsville Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial donations to the St. Joseph Animal Shelter or the Alzheimer's Association.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Tina Bonnett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.