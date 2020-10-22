Bonnett, Gerald K. 1938-2020

Gerald Keith Bonnett, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. He was born May 28, 1938 in Milan, Missouri, son of the late Elnora and Benjamin Bonnett.

He graduated from Stewartsville High School, and served in the Army. He worked at J.C. Penney, and Walmart as a Mechanic. He was an automobile enthusiast, enjoyed working on cars, and he could fix anything.

Gerald was preceded in death by: his parents; daughter-in-law, Becky Ann Bonnett; and sister, Nancy Rimes.

He is survived by: wife, Margueritte L. Bonnett of the home; sons, Keith Bonnett, St. Joseph, Terry and Gary Bonnett; daughter, Mary Jane (Richard) Allen of Easton, Missouri; grandchildren, Rebekah, Erickah, Jesikah, Jaymee, and Jordyn Allen, Keith Jr, and Faith Diana Bonnett; brother, David (Alice) Bonnett, St. Joseph; and sister, Barbara Leslie, Kirksville, Missouri.

There are no scheduled services at this time. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.