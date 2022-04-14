Rosemary M. Bonham, 69, of St Joseph, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at a local health care facility. She was born March 17, 1953, in St. Joseph, daughter of Mary and John Goldizen. She married David on Sept. 18, 1972. Her hobbies included working puzzles and watching ME TV. She took pride in her garden, where she loved her flowers and frog statuary.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David Bonham in 2021; daughter, Debra Woolery; siblings, Bill Goldizen, Bob Goldizen, Mary Jones, Billie Goldizen, Evelyn Larrison and Joan McKnight.
Survivors include sons, Michael (Rhonda) Bonham and David Shaw of St. Joseph; brothers, George "Butch", David "Shorty" and Dennis "Danny", and John "Sonny" Goldizen Jr.; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Sharon Spiegel officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Ms. Bonham will be cremated following services.
Memorials are requested to the Rosemary Bonham Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
