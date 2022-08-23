Boner, Shirley A. 1952-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Shirley Ann Boner, 70, of St. Joseph, formerly of Plattsburg, Missouri, passed away on Aug. 20, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family.

Shirley was born on Feb. 25, 1952, in Smithville, Missouri, to Joe and Nancy Streeter. She grew up in Plattsburg, Missouri, where she was a lifelong resident.

