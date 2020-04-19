Bonebrake, Connie L. 1944-2020

Connie L. Bonebrake, 75, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020.

She was born Nov. 9, 1944, to Grover and Bessie (Bias) Linder.

Connie attended Edison grade school and graduated Central High School.

She was a member of the CHS National Honors Society.

Connie graduated from Methodist Medical Center, in 1965.

After graduation, she worked for the University of Missouri Medical Center; later, she returned to St. Joseph and work at Methodist Medical Center.

In 1977, Connie started working for the city of St. Joseph, as a public health nurse.

She felt public health was her true calling in nursing.

In 1990, Connie was selected as a Woman of Excellence.

Later, she was honored as one of the twenty-five "People Who Made a Difference" by the Newspress.

Connie served on numerous committees, advisory boards, and Board of Directors; some of which included: Headstart, United Cerebral Palsy, American Red Cross, Division of Family Services and Women's Chamber of Commerce.

She served on the Board of Deacons and the Session of Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Connie was a Sunday school teacher in the 1970's, she served as president of the Local Chapter of the American Nurses Association.

Connie was a former president of Skaith PTA.

She frequently served as a room mother, during her children's school years.

Connie volunteered at Mark Twain and Brookdale Church for many years.

She attended Sunday school at Wyatt Park Baptist Church and attended services at First Presbyterian Church.

Connie married Robert Dyche Sept. 4, 1965; they later divorced.

On April 17, 1975, she married James Bonebrake and divorced in 1999.

She loved to cook and bake meals for her family, friends, and co-workers.

Connie was an active snow skier for over 10 years and belonged to the Kansas City Ski Club.

She was a diehard St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals fan.

Connie loved rock and roll music.

She enjoyed writing poetry and short stories; even took classes in creative writing at MWSC.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; infant son, Matthew Bonebrake; infant daughter, Karie Dyche; brothers, Thomas, Mike, and Mark Linder.

Survivors include: her children, Kate Acord (James), Jeff Bonebrake; grandchildren: Kaylie Stams, Tristan Acord, Colin, Maeci and Adelyn Bonebrake; brother, Pat Linder (Sandy); extended family and friends.

Farewell Services and Gathering will be held at a later date.

Inurnment: Ashland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to: Children's Mercy Hospital, Second Harvest Backpack Buddies or Midland Empire Chapter of the Red Cross.

