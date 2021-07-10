Denny Ray Bonar, 43, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in St Joseph.
He was born Sept. 30, 1977, in St. Joseph, son of Sharon Blizzard and George "Denny" Bonar. He attended Lafayette High School.
Denny loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed cars and his music.
Denny was preceded in death by: mother, Sharon Blizzard; and aunt, Tammy Dumm.
Survivors include: father, George "Denny" Bonar of St Joseph; brothers, Billy Joe (Amber) Bonar, Bobby (Diane Blizzard) Bonar, all of St. Joseph, Boston Macglothlin of Blue Springs, Missouri; five children, Taylor Bonar, Brenden Bonar, Destiny Bonar, Joslin Bonar and Brody Bonar; two grandchildren, Tyelynn Bonar and Ryker Ferris; aunts and uncles, Roxanne and Rick Harmon, Charles and Kim Frazier, Rita and Kenny Engum, George Dumm and James "Alan" Bonar; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Denny has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at a later date.
Memorials are requested to the Denny Bonar Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
