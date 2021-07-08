Bomar, William B. 1972-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

William B Bomar, 49, of St Joseph, passed away July 1, 2021, at a Kansas City hospital after a brief illness.
Billy was born June 13, 1972, to Neil and Brenda (Butcher) Bomar of Bigelow, Missouri. He attended high school in Mound City, Missouri.
Billy was preceded by both of his parents, and all grandparents, Arthur and Ethel Butcher, Alva and Trena Bomar.
Billy is survived by two daughters, Falicia Lawson Maryville, Missouri, Jordyn Bomar, Falls City, Nebraska; two sisters, Lorrita Anderson, of the home, and Cindy Newman Kansas City, Missouri; three grandchildren, James Bruce, Vladimeir William, and EmberLynn Dawn; nieces and nephews; and other special friends.
Billy enjoyed time with family and friends, looking for rare coins, and listening to music. When the opportunity arose he found pleasure in hassling his nieces, Ramona Anderson, and Brenda Anderson.
Arrangements are being handled by Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
A memorial get together for friends and family will be held at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
