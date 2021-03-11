Gilbert "Gib" Earl Bomar, 87, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, in St. Joseph. He was born May 26, 1933 in Nodaway, Missouri, son of the late William Reilly and Elsie Marie (Steeby) Bomar.

After graduating from Fillmore High School he enlisted in the United States Army and was a Private for two years. Returning he became a machinist and supervisor for Westab (Meade) Products retiring in a little over 33 years. After retirement he continued as a machinist as a hobby and to build and work with his hands. He was an avid John Wayne Fan. He married Anna Lee Merritt Feb. 24, 1956, they later divorced, he then married Maxine Laughlin Bomar and they shared 60 years together.

Gilbert Earl was preceded in death by wife, Maxine; his parents; twin brother, Delbert Cyrl Bomar in 1939; grandson, Ryan Bomar; and step- grandson, Brad Williams.

Survivors include: son, Michael (Sandy) Bomar; daughter, Jamie (Elmer) Bennett; stepdaughter, Ava Andrews; grandson, Jason Words; granddaughter, Nichole Bennett; step- grandsons, Aaron (Jill) Snook and Chris (Julie) Bennett; step-granddaughter, Christa Bennett, and Tina Osborn; great-grandson, Jason Lee; great-granddaughters, Ashlynn Bomar, Clair A, Kenlee Words, and Shelby L Cooley; step-great-grandson, Callan Snook; and several other step-great-grandchildren; sister, Beulah May Bomar-Conroy; aunt, Leota Steeby-Curd; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Memorial Services following Friday, March 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Rupp Funeral Home. Dr. Jason Abbott officiating. The Inurnment will be at the Fillmore Cemetery with full Military Honors. He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

