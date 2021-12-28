Bomar, Dorothy 1936-2021 Stewartsville, Mo.

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - Dorothy "Dale Bomar, age 85, of Stewartsville, Missouri, went to be with the love of her life, her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on His birthday, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Stewartsville on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at noon, with Reverend Kevin Griffin officiating.
Christian Burial will follow at Stewartsville Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church, in Stewartsville, on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Turner Family Funeral Home of Stewartsville.
Dale, as most folk knew her, was born in Hartville, Missouri, Wright County, to Ira Arthur and Alice Virginia (Stephenson) Trusty, on April 29, 1936.
Her formal education was at Northwest Missouri State College, Horace Mann High School, in Maryville, Missouri, graduating in 1955.
Dorothy and Melvin Henry Bomar were united in marriage in Fillmore, Missouri, on May 15, 1957.
Dale worked for many years at Stetson Hat in St. Joseph as a leather maker-machine operator.
She was a faithful longtime member of First Baptist Church in Stewartsville and was truly loved by all.
Her family commented that she was God's Angel, sent from heaven.
Dale loved her children, grandkids, her church family, best friends, Norma and Betty, and especially the Lord.
She is survived by her children, Bobby Dean Bomar, Danny Melvin (Reba) Bomar, Alva (Fonda) Bomar, Tina (Skeet) Marrs, Allen (Cyndy) Hovenga; sister, Shirley (Ron) Dunton; grandchildren, Kristy, Melanie, Kim, Jeremy, Jessica, Cayden, Amanda, Josh, Rodney, Harmony, Autumn, Kodi, Anna, and Allysanne; 13 great-grandchildren; niece, Joyce (Mike); nephews, Glenn (Tammy), Johnny; many other relatives; her beloved Church family; and a multitude of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a brother, Bill Trusty, and niece, Billy Jean Owens.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Donna (Larry) Claycomb for their help and special care of their mom.
Memorials may be made in Dale's honor to the Family, or the First Baptist Church in c/o Turner Family Funeral Home, Box 350, Maysville, Mo. 64469
Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
