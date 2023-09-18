Bolton, Rosella 1931-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Sep 18, 2023 Sep 18, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Bolton, Rosella 1931-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rosella (Foster) Bolton, 91, passed away Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.Rosella was born Dec. 19, 1931, on a farm near Craig, Missouri, to Lewis and Florence (Scott) Foster.Rosella graduated from Craig High School. She married E.C. Bolton in 1952 in Tarkio, Missouri. Rosella and E.C. farmed in the Tarkio area.Rosella was preceded in death by her parents and husband.She is survived by her son, James (Bennie) Bolton; grandson, Aaron Bolton; great-granddaughter, Alice Bolton; and sister, Wanda (Fred Lederer) Rawlings.Per her wishes, Rosella has been cremated. There are no services scheduled. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Journalism × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Sept. 19, 2023 Late Notices, Sept. 18, 2023 Late Notices, Sept. 15, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesCity settles SJPD discrimination lawsuitCrews battle fire near Gower gas stationRestaurant inspections for August 2023Man accused in July Lake of the Ozarks boat crash booked into jail, posts $100,000 bondWeek 4 HS football final scores: Central goes 4-0, Savannah shuts out LafayetteCandidate in high-stakes Virginia election performed sex acts with husband in live videosCrews battle Monday firesSouth Side Fall Festival bringing weekend of family funThree people injured in Saturday collisionLocal national merit semifinalists named
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.