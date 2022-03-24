Bollinger, Edward L. 1932-2022 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Lynn Bollinger, 89, of Savannah, Missouri, formerly of Alden, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at a local care facility.
Edward Lynn Bollinger was born June 2, 1932, in Hopkins, Missouri, to Harry Warren and Frances Arminta (Dittmar) Bollinger. He attended school in Hopkins, graduating with the class of 1950.
On Nov. 8, 1974, he was united in marriage to Marilyn Jean Dass. They enjoyed nature walks, wild flowers, bird watching and Lynn had a strong passion for gardening and growing tomatoes. Lynn taught school in Savannah before moving to Alden, to be the high school principal and teach geometry.
Lynn is survived by his children: Brenda Cochran, granddaughter, Amanda and Justin Nall of Savannah, Todd (Laurie) Bollinger of Bossier City, Louisiana, Craig (Cara) Aukes of Sioux Center, Iowa; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Lynn was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; his parents; son, Mark; and his brothers: George (Coryal), Donald (Bev), and Robert (Lila) Bollinger. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
