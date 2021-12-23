Joan Boller, 87, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at home. She was born April 17, 1934, in Plattsburg, Missouri, daughter of Mary and Joseph Taylor. Joan married James Boller on June 23, 1951, in St. Joseph.
Joan was a homemaker. She enjoyed quilting and embroidery, working word search puzzles and playing with her grand puppies Minnie and Mollie.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, husband, James Boller in 1997; sisters, Mary Gibbs and Dorothy Graves; and granddaughter, Tricia Boller.
Survivors include, children, David (Joy) Boller, Sr., Deborah Boller and Jody (Tony) White, all of St. Joseph; siblings, Linda Sue (Joe) Mace of St. Joseph, Julia Jacobs of Faucett, Missouri, and Charles Taylor of Chillicothe, Texas; and grandson, David Boller, Jr. of Raytown, Missouri.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
