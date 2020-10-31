Brinnin L. Bolinger, 27, of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 25, 2020.

Brinnin was born Feb. 5, 1993, in St. Joseph, to Brian Lee Bolinger and Beth A. Schneider.

He was a graduate of Central High School and had studied at Missouri Western. Brinnin was a sheet metal apprentice for Seman & Schuske Metal Works.

Survivors: his mother, Beth A. Miller; father, Brian L. Bolinger; step-parents, Maggie Bailey and Bobby Miller; Brinnin's children, Aurora Logan Bolinger, Claire Katheryn Bolinger and their mother, Stephanie Dilley; siblings: Bryceton T. Bolinger, Brooklynn H. Miller, Lennon Bolinger, Elijah Bolinger; grandparents: Jill M. Donelson, Fred and Melody Schneider, Rick and Anna Bolinger, Debbie Bolinger (Leah Twomley); aunts and uncles: Lauren (Tate) Christgen, Reed (Katie) Schneider, Mike Distafino and Michelle Heart, Brandie (Rex) Knowles, John Gallentine, Joe (Joanie) Gallentine; nephews, Keaton N. Bolinger, Isaac T. Bolinger; cousins: Bailey Knowles, Kayton Knowles, Destanie Distafino, Jovin Gallentine, Jessica Distafino Thomas, Conner Distafino; and a host of friends.

His music and his children were his life. He had played in many bands, the first being Eastwood. He was also a member of Robohops and Hubcap Bandits.

He played in church youth group band, including Brookdale Church. Brinnin attended church as a child, as was baptized, at Zion United Church of Christ.

While attending Central High School, he was in many different clubs.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Allied Arts Council.

Memorial services: Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the family to receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.