Boles, Gerald W. 1939-2021 Skidmore, Mo.

SKIDMORE, Mo. - Gerald Wayne "Gary" Boles, 82, of Skidmore, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Gary was born on May 16, 1939, in St. Joseph, to Jesse and Sylvia (Cunningham) Boles. He was a 1957 graduate of Savannah, Missouri, High School. Gary was a self-employed truckdriver for many years.
He married Carol A. Newton on Dec. 6, 1963, in St. Joseph. She preceded him in death on May 24, 2004. He was also preceded by his parents; one son, Donnie Boles; sister, Opal Hart; and two brothers, Vernon Boles and Melvin Boles.
Survivors include his children, daughter and caregiver, Kayan Boles; sons, James (Heather) Boles, Raymond (Connie) Boles, Troy (Ana) Boles and Richard (Lisa) Boles; five sisters, Dora Howard, Louise Potter, Jean Pearson, Ilene Brandt, Elvanna West; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Graveside Only Services 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Hillcrest Cemetery, in Skidmore, with Jack Wieland officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Price Funeral Home, in Maryville, Missouri.
The family suggests memorials can be made in care of the funeral home. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
