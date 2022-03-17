Bolander, Ann Baltimore, Md.

Ann Bolander
BALTIMORE, M.D. - Ann Bolander (nee Wilson), of Baltimore, Maryland, and formerly Columbia, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the age of 77.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Frank Bolander; her daughter, Claire Bolander (Bryan Billig); brother, Bill (Kit) Wilson; grandchildren, Jackson Billig and Zoey Billig; and nieces, Margaret Wilson and Kate Wilson.
Ann was predeceased by her parents, Margaret and Harry Wilson.
Ann spent her life dedicated to others through her career in social work, but her greatest love was her family. Her husband of more than 50 years, daughter and grandchildren brought her the most joy and laughter.
Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the ACLU, 125 Broad Street, 18th Floor, New York, NY 10004; or the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136.
The family will be receiving visitors at 11908 Ridgemont Road, Lutherville, MD 21093 on Saturday, March 19, from 1 to 5 p.m. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
