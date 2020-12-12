Bryton (D Jay) Daniel Lee Bohon 27, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in St. Joseph. He was born July 30, 1993, in St. Joseph.

He was working in mobile security with Securitas. He had a huge heart and was a lover of all animals and enjoyed working.

Survivors include his parents, Chrystal and John Szuba, St. Joseph; a brother, Dalton Szuba; a sister, Jenica Bohon; his maternal grandmother, Marsha Jenkins of St. Joseph; his girlfriend, Brandy Watson of the home; her two children; and many other family members and many friends.

A Celebration of life will be 5- to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home.

