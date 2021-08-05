Bohlken, Daniel J. 1962-2021 Shawnee, Kan.

SHAWNEE, Kan. -Daniel "Dirty" Jay Bohlken of Shawnee, 59, passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, 2021, in Merriam, Kansas.
He was born on June 9, 1962, in Nebraska City, Nebraska.
Dan graduated from Maryville High School, then from Northwest Missouri State University with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism, and from the University of Missouri, Kansas City, with a Master's Degree in Public Administration.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1985 to 1987, and was stationed in South Korea.
His original profession was in marketing, but his love of wine led him to create a wine and spirits distributorship called Valley Beverage.
He is survived by: his wife, Kelly; children, Faith (Cameron) Nutt and Alex Bohlken; his parents, Robert "Bob" and Mary Bohlken; Kelly's parents, Henry and Judy Ribbing; his sister, Katy (Ed) Gumm; brother-in-law, Todd Ribbing; nephews, Bobby (Merlin) and Brandon (Abbie) Gumm.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at the Amos Family funeral home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee KS 66023.
A Celebration of Life will be held later this year.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making donations to Dan's favorite radio station, Kansas City's NPR music station, 90.9 The Bridge, at bridge909.org. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
