Patricia Boeh, 95, died on Aug. 24, 2023, in her home surrounded by family and friends after a long illness.

She was born Patricia Bracken on Jan. 17, 1928, in Severance, Kansas, and raised in Leona, Kansas. In 1947, she married Robert M. ("Jack") Boeh. Together, they have three daughters: Jennifer (Allan) Unger, Robin Boeh, and Kris (Jeffrey) Daise; and a son, Mark (Melinda) Boeh. They survive as well as seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

