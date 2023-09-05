Patricia Boeh, 95, died on Aug. 24, 2023, in her home surrounded by family and friends after a long illness.
She was born Patricia Bracken on Jan. 17, 1928, in Severance, Kansas, and raised in Leona, Kansas. In 1947, she married Robert M. ("Jack") Boeh. Together, they have three daughters: Jennifer (Allan) Unger, Robin Boeh, and Kris (Jeffrey) Daise; and a son, Mark (Melinda) Boeh. They survive as well as seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Jack; her parents, Ida and Vincent Bracken; a sister, Kathleen Kienzle; and a brother, William Bracken.
For more than 20 years, Pat worked as a secretary/bookkeeper at St. James Catholic Church before retiring in 1993. At the time of her death, Pat was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church where she served on the altar society.
Pat will be remembered for her domestic skills and abilities. She was an outstanding cook, baker and seamstress who loved to entertain. Behind a quiet, dignified presence, she had a dry wit, intelligence and creativity that drew people to her. She was a loyal and faithful woman who served and loved the Lord, her family and friends.
Services will take place Sept. 11, 2023, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 4305 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph. Visitation begins at 9 a.m., a rosary will be said at 9:30 a.m. and a memorial mass at 10 a.m. A luncheon will follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Mosaic Hospice or the charity of the donors choice.
Arrangements under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
