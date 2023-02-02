James "Jim" Leroy Boedeker, 83, St. Joseph, passed from this life on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving wife, daughters and special caregivers, Billie and Jill.

He was born on Feb. 16, 1939, in Parnell, Missouri, to Gerald Leo and Grace Lucile (Diss) Boedeker. He graduated from Ravenwood High School in Ravenwood, Missouri. After graduation, he attended Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.

