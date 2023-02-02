James "Jim" Leroy Boedeker, 83, St. Joseph, passed from this life on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving wife, daughters and special caregivers, Billie and Jill.
He was born on Feb. 16, 1939, in Parnell, Missouri, to Gerald Leo and Grace Lucile (Diss) Boedeker. He graduated from Ravenwood High School in Ravenwood, Missouri. After graduation, he attended Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.
Jim spent 34 years working for MFA in Ravenwood, Conception Junction, Missouri, and Guilford, Missouri. He took great pride in his job and enjoyed the many people he came into contact with. He retired in 1997.
On June 3, 1982, Jim was united in marriage to his loving wife, Norma Jean Herring. He was the best and most loving husband.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Randall Leroy Boedeker; and brother, Paul Boedeker.
Survivors include his wife; sisters, Catherine Barmann (Joe) of Maryville, Missouri, and Dorothy Walk of Lee's Summit, Missouri; brothers, Joseph Boedeker (Sandra) of Macon, Missouri, Robert Boedeker (Kathi) of Maryville, and Francis Boedeker (Rita) of Monticello, Minnesota; daughters, Tammy Arnold (Tim), Debbie Pullen (Gary) and Brenda Sullivan (Steve) all of St. Joseph; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment Parnell Cemetery. Parish Rosary 9:30 a.m. Friday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. The family will gather with friends 9 a.m. Friday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Per Jim's wishes, in lieu of flowers please send donations to Parnell Cemetery, Freudenthal Center for Parkinson's Disease, or St. Joseph Friends of the Animal Shelter.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the Freudenthal Hospice caregivers.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
