William "Hank" Shaiffer, 77, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.

He was born Nov. 15, 1943, in Little Rock, Arkansas to Thomas and Jessie (Oliver) Shaiffer.

Hank enjoyed collecting Coca Cola memorabilia, going to auctions, and attending breakfast with his friends every morning. He was definitely a people person.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dianna (Correll) Shaiffer and his parents.

Survivors include daughter, Brenda Shaiffer; brother, Dennis Shaiffer (Linda); special friend, Darlene Molt; numerous nieces and nephews.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the National Kidney Foundation or National Diabetes Association.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.