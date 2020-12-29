COSBY, Mo. - Marvin E. Bodenhausen, 94, Cosby, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.

He was born April 29, 1926, to Erich and Nellie (Osche) Bodenhausen.

Marvin married Carolyn Sommer on Sept. 18, 1948; she survives the home.

He was an Army Veteran of World War II where he received a Purple Heart. Marvin served in the "Battle of the Bulge".

He was a farmer who enjoyed farming and being on his tractor. Marvin was recognized for his farming practices. Marvin also enjoyed fishing in Minnesota.

He loved woodworking, Marvin built the wood crosses at Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church, where he was an active member. He was a former member of Hope Church.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Andrew "Drew" Bodenhausen; parents; two brothers, Norman and Estel; sister, Beverly.

Survivors include Sons, David Bodenhausen (Debbie), Galen Bodenhausen (Robin), Brian Bodenhausen (Lisa); grandchildren, Brandon Bodenhausen (Kelli), Stephen Bodenhausen (Ruth), Patrick Bodenhausen (Ashley), Erich Bodenhausen (Andrea), Chase Bodenhausen (Holly), Justin Bodenhausen (Abby), Bethany Frisbie (Jason), Luke Bodenhausen, Seth Bodenhausen (Gina), Arielle Bodenhausen; 16 great-grandchildren; extended friends and family.

Celebration of Life Services 1 p.m. Thursday, Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church and will be livestreamed on the church Facebook page. Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church Building Fund.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.