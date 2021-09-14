Boatwright, Jared A. 2001-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Jared Allen Boatwright, 20, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at a residence in St. Joseph.
Jared is survived by his parents, Jerald Boatwright and Dana Summers; grandparents, Jim Davis, King City, Missouri, and Jerry and Doretha Boatwright, Stanberry, Missouri; sister, Tommi Lynn Stanton, Kansas City, Missouri; girlfriend, Skylee Bringus; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Jerad will be cremated after the service and inurnment will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Jared Boatwright Memorial Fund to be designated at a later date in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.