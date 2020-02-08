Boatwright, Dorothy V. 1922-2020

Dorothy V. Boatwright, 98, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Carriage Square Living & Rehabilitation Center, St. Joseph.

Dorothy was born Feb. 6, 1922, in Leavenworth, Kansas, the daughter of Allie and Mary (Outersky) Filley.

She was a seamstress for Saunders Mop Factory.

Dorothy was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Edgerton, Missouri.

She enjoyed sewing, word search and adult coloring books.

Dorothy especially enjoyed traveling with her husband to Minnesota a couple times a year to go fishing.

Dorothy married Edward Boatwright on Aug. 17, 1944; he preceded her on Feb. 17, 2006.

Survivors include: a sister, Mary Kay and Charles Zabel, Boulder, Colorado; nephews and nieces: Bruce and Phyllis Filley, St. Joseph, Patricia and Kenny Massingill, Bashor, Kansas, Brent Filley, Hunnewell, Missouri, Jeff Zabel and Pete Zabel, Colorado; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded by her parents and a brother, Frank Charles Filley.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison, Kansas, with Rev. Rick Lumm officiating.

Burial will follow at Sugar Creek Cemetery, Rushville, Missouri.

Family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to: Atchison Humane Society or St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.