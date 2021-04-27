Boatwright, Bonnie 1950-2021

GOWER, Mo. — Bonnie Boatwright, 70, of Gower, Missouri, passed away, April 24, 2021.

She was born on Sept. 20, 1950, to Bill and Edna “Peg” Lyons. She grew up in the Gower area and graduated from East Buchanan High School in 1969.

On Aug. 22, 1969, she was united in marriage to Jack Boatwright.

Bonnie enjoyed gardening, baking and spoiling her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Jack Boatwright; children, Lisa Arnold (Tim Staggs), Jack (Angela) Boatwright, Kim (Wayne) Elliott; grandchildren, Donnie Ryan, Aaron (Stormie), Nick, Lydia, Jakob, Emelia, Ethan, Samantha, and Alyssa; great-grandson, Jack; siblings, Eugene (Linda), Leroy, Donnie (Jody); many nieces and nephews, and family.

Private family services will be held.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.